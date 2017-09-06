The Immaculate Little Lady - The devotion to La Niña Maria in the Philippines

|La Niña Maria de Santa Isabel of Sta. Isabel, Malolos, Bulacan
Written by James Malabanan and Bro. Christoffer Denzell Aquino, SHMI
The Philippines is known in the Catholic world as the "Pueblo Amante de Maria", a Spanish phrase which literally means "Bayang Sumisinta kay Maria", the People in love with Mary for the Filipino people have a very strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary since the Spanish period and it is proven to be resilient for centuries. For Filipinos, the images and its accompanying devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary such as the Lady of the Rosary, the Immaculate Conception, the Lady of Mount Carmel, Our Mother of Perpetual Help, and several images based from different apparitions and attributes gained much popularity over the centuries and their shrines became focal point of pilgrimages.
In the recent years, there is a rise of the devotion to the Childhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary or more popularly known as the "La Niña Maria" thru the efforts of the laity over the centuries and the devotion to the Child Mary is gradually taking a stride and gaining much attention of Filipino Catholics. Parishes and chapels were now being dedicated in honor of the Child Mary, Confraternites, Associations and other groups were founded to propagate the devotion to the Child Mary began and several Marian Devotees in the country began acquiring or commissioning an image of the Child Mary that is being enthroned to their parishes every Septmeber 8, the Feast of her Nativity and/or participation to different Marian exhibits, or simply for private devotion all over the country.
But one cannot help but wonder, where it all started and why there is a sudden rise of the devotion to the Child Mary in the country and what would be the future of this growing devotion in our country and the effects and lessons that we get from this devotion. But first, we should have a glimpse on the early life of the Blessed Virigin Mary and an in depth study of this developing devotion to her childhood.
The Birth and Holy Childhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Most of what we know about her childhood is based from apocryphal Gospel from the Protoevangelium of Saint James, written around A.D. 125 and centuries later through the mystical writings of notable mystics like St. Bridget of Sweden, Blessed Anne Katherina Emmerich and Venerable Maria de Agreda who were favored with the visions of her childhood. From these works, we were able to have a glimpse of the early life of the Blessed Virigin Mary.
All holy authors mentioned that her parents are Saints Joachim and Anne who were known to lived a holy life who were united by God and this union will be the prologue for the upcoming fulfillment of the plan of Salvation. However, as they aged, they were not able to have a child that they suffered much humiliation from the people for at that time, childlessness is considered as a punishment from God.
One day, the Angel Gabriel appeared to Saint Anne while weeping under a tree while praying for a child and for the safety of Saint Joachim went away to the wilderness after he was embarrassed in the temple. The Archangel Gabriel delivered to Saint Anne the good news that she will bear in her womb the Mother of the God that will be named "Mary" and her womb will be sanctified for she will be immaculately conceived in reference to the episode in the Book of Genesis where God "will put enmity between you (the Serpent) and the woman and between your seed and her seed (Our Lord Jesus Christ); she shall crush your head, and you shall lie in wait for her heel.” (Genesis 3: 15). This particular event is what we celebrate every December 8, the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Saint Joachim was also given the news from the Archangel that the holy couple were reunited in the temple to give thanks to God for this incredible grace and they vowed that the Child will be offered in the temple and will render service to the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. Nine months later, Saint Anne gave birth miraculously to Mary without experiencing childbirth pains and the angels were singing hymns to God and they became constant companion throughout her entire life. A few days later, the holy couple went to the temple in accordance to the Jewish tradition to formally name the child "Mary".
The Infant Mary became an incredible blessing to the holy couple that they constantly praised God for such extraordinary gift and a privilege to be chosen parents of the future Mother of the Redeemer. The infant did not cause much difficulty to her parents for she didn't cry to get attention and she looks at her parents with respect. As she grows, she grew in sanctity and humility that other parents wanted their children to imitate Mary and the Child Mary became friends with all children in her neighborhood. She lived in an incredible austere life that she shun fine clothing and anything that would cause vanity were would only prefer to wear a grayish blue robe, eat frugal meals and spending long hours on prayer and meditation.
When the time came for her presentation in the temple came, her parents cannot hide their sorrow because they won't see their beloved daughter for she will render years of service as a Temple girl consecrated and dedicated to God's service. Yet despite their sorrow, they were consoled by God for they know that this act will prepare her for her role as the Mother of God. In a Solemn ceremony that took place in Jerusalem, she was presented in the temple and was welcomed by the young temple girls, the elders and her would be teachers. On this day, she made her vow of chastity, poverty and obedience and she perform her duties with humility and silence that she gained admiration from her teachers, priests, elders and her fellow temple girls. She stayed in the Temple until her betrothal and marriage to her future husband Saint Joseph who belonged to the lineage of King David.
The origin of the devotion
The devotion to the Childhood of Mary began with the celebrations of the three feasts dedicated to her infancy, her naming and her presentation in the temple. The Three feasts of the early years of the Blessed Virgin correspond in the Marian cycle with the first three feast of the cycle of feasts of Our Lord; namely, Christmas, the Holy name of Jesus and His Presentation in the Temple.
As Jesus is adored in His Divine Childhood, Mary is venerated in her childhood. The contemplation of the infancy of the woman chosen by God at the beginning of time to bring forth the Savior is an ancient practice; the Church celebrates her nativity every September 8th -- one of only three birthdays so honored, the other two being those of Jesus and St. John the Baptist. All of these were born without the stain of original sin -- with St. John having been filled with the Holy Ghost while in his mother's womb (Luke 1:13-17, 44) -- though only Jesus and Mary were conceived filled with grace.
The Feast of the Birth of Mary was first celebrated in the East by the Church of Jerusalem. In the fifth century a Byzantine church was erected there, on the spot where a tradition says the house of Sts. Anne and Joachim once stood and became a focal point for her birthday celebration. Unfortunately, the original church was decimated during the Crusades. A new church was later built on that spot; this one still stands today and is a center of pilgrimage. The Catholic Church adopted this joyful feast by the seventh century by Pope Sergius I and the feast was celebrated every September 8.
On the other hand, the Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary commemorates the day the Blessed Virgin was named a few days after her birth in accordance with the Jewish Law. The Feast was originated in Spain and was approved by the Holy See in 1513 then later extended to the whole Church by Pope Innocent XI in 1683 in thanksgiving to Our Lady for the Victory of John Sobleski, King of Poland, over the Turks, who were besieging Vienna and threatening the West.
The Feast of the Presentation of Mary that is celebrated every November 21 is very ancient, going back to the sixth century in the Eastern Orthodox Church and it is one of the thirteen Great Feasts of the Church, often depicted in icons. The Catholic Church, however, did not adopt it until the fourteenth century.
The devotion to the Child Mary became popular in Europe, most notably in Milan, Italy and in Malta. One of the most famous images of the Child Mary is the Maria Bambina of Milan, Italy – a wax image of the Infant Mary that is known for its miraculous character. A Franciscan nun made this statue of the Infant Virgin sometime before 1730. She later gave it to others until it reached to the Sisters of Charity in Lovere, Italy and was brought over to their mother house in Milan in 1876. By this time, the statue had become worn and gray. In 1884, one of the nuns, Sister Josephine Woinovich, suffered from paralysis in her feet and arms. At the same time, a devout novice named Guilia Macaro who was suffering from a serious condition which restricted her movement were both cured with the help of the miraculous image of the Maria Bambina. With the news of the miracle spread, the nuns noticed that the image was also suddenly transformed; it lost its old gray color and took on the color of living flesh, which it still has up to this day. The devotion to the Maria Bambina of Milan was spread through these miracles, and on May 31, 1904 the image received Canonical Coronation and pilgrims around the world flock her shrine in Milan and became the center of the devotion to the Child Mary in the world.
Another famed Shrine dedicated to the Child Mary was located
in Senglea, Malta where the Child Mary became the focal point of the Maltese devotions.
The origin of the statue dated back in 1618 where according to pious tradition,
statue of Our Lady was found floating together with other wreckage from a
galleona nd a captain
of an Austrian galley, on reaching the vicinity of those islands, caught sight
of the statue floating among the wreckage of the galleon and fished it out of
the sea and donated it to the nearest island which was Senglea in Malta. The devotion to the Child Mary in Senglea was strong in the
area, most especially during the month of September because it is where major
historical events are commemorated: the end of the Great Siege were the people
of Senglea, though weighed down by the ordeal they had endured, felt that they
should erect a church in honour of the Virgin’s birth, serving also as a
memorial of that great victory over the Ottoman Empire that took place on
September 8, 1565; the uprising against the French on September 2, 1798, and
their eventual withdrawal from the island a few days later and the surrender of
Fascist Italy on September 8, 1943. All these historical victories In the
history of Malta are attributed to the Child Mary that is venerated in her shrine
in Senglea. The image was Canonically Crowned on September 4, 1921
The devotion to the Child Mary also reached Spain, through the help of the Sisters of the Company of Mary, the much awaited festivities of November 21 - the Feast of the Presentation of Mary was the chosen day by the the Congregation to honor her childhood in the 1600s. Every November 21, a procession is held by the students, alumni and several Marian devotees in the area.
During the day, young students offer flowers to the Child Mary and the older ones would carry the "andas" where the image was placed and will wind the vicinity of the colegio and the some parts of Vigo. Once the procession was done, the people will sing the hymn "Celestial Niña” and a Holy Mass will follow afterwards. This moving tradition in Vigo shows the lasting devotion of the students and the people to the Child Mary.
Sometime in the Eighteenth Century, the devotion to the Child Mary was given a special approval from heaven through a little known apparition of the Blessed Virgin, known as La Divina Infantita, where she appeared to a Mexican religious as a Child. On January 6, 1840, the Feast of the Epiphany of Our Lord, Sister Magdalena de San José, a Franciscan Conceptionist sister, knelt before a nativity scene in her convent in Mexico City, contemplating the Christ Child in the manger. An inspiration came to her during her prayers that if there would be a similar devotion that will be accorded to the Child Mary. Suddenly, a lovely little girl appeared before her, dressed like a tiny princess and reclining in thin air Sister Magdalena immediately knew that this beautiful child was the Virgin Mary, appearing to her in the form of a baby. The Infant Mary spoke to her giving her promise to those who will have a devotion to her Childhood: "I will grant great graces to whoever honors me in my infancy".
The astonished nun went to the abbess and told her of her vision and her desire to promote devotion to little Mary. The abbess did not quite share Sister Magdalena’s excitement, so the devotion was not promoted right away. But Magdalena kept praying for God to bring it about. Eventually, Sister Magdalena did receive permission to ask a local sculptor to fashion a statue of the Infant Mary. Once she received the image she began to spread the devotion. Many people experienced miracles through the intercession of little Mary, but others questioned the suitability of such a devotion yet it after years of careful study, Pope Gregory XVI approved the devotion and even granted indulgences to those who practiced it in 1846.
The devotion to the Child Mary in the Phlippines was first introduced by the Spanish Missionaries in the country, however only as a part of the devotion to her mother Saint Anne where she is venerated particularly in her National Shrine in Hagonoy, Bulacan, Taguig City and Molo, Iloilo. These images of the Child Mary are often depicted as a child reading or holding a book, leaning or gazing to her mother.
Aside from the parish dedicated to the Child Mary in Sariaya, there were two parishes and a Cathedral dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, namely the oldest one in Pangil, Laguna and the most recent in Industrial Village in Marikina City and the Cathedral of Natividad de Nuestra Señora in Borongan, Samar.
Aside from the famed devotion to Nuestra Señora de la O and Santo Niño de la O, Pangileños also developed a devotion to their titular patroness, Nuestra Señora de la Natividad where a relief image of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is venerated. The town of Pangil, Laguna was founded by Franciscan priests Padre Juan de Plasencia and Padre Diego de Oropesa in 1579 and was administered by the nearby Lumban due to lack of priests. The first church dedicated to the Nativity of Mary was built out of cane and a relief image of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin was installed for public veneration. In 1611, a stone church and convent was built under the direction of Father Gonzalo del Roble.
Restoration of the church's woodwork and improvement of the convent was done by Father Lucas Fernandez in 1711. The church was remodeled in 1749 to 1751 by Father Luis de Nambroca.
Another parish that is dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin is located in the modern confines of Industrial Village in Marikia City. Early in the 1950's Marikina is soon becoming one of the most industrial places in Rizal (Marikina was once part of RIzal until it became part of the National Capital Region) and with the increase of the inhabitants of Industrial Village, a need for spiritual nourishment was felt. The area was then part of the jurisdiction of the Parish of Ouer Lady of the Abandoned in San Roque, Marikina City and they wanted to have their own place of worship in the village that they found a vacant lot where they can held Masses on Sundays.
The first Mass in the village took place on September 3, 1697 in which was at that time a part of preparations for the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the devotion to her Infancy was fostered and a provisionary chapel was erected and the land was later donated by Gerardo Ozeta, the owner of the property as requested by the homeowners association in the village. The cornerstone for a permanent chapel was laid by Msgr. Jose B. Cruz and Father Henneken and was attended by the high officials of Marikina and the chapel was completed and later inaugurated in September 8, 1968 and was later became a parish in 1992.
In Borongan, Samar, the seat of the Diocese of Borongan, the Cathedral of Borongan was dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Church was established prior to 1710 by Fr. Francisco Diez, SJ. The image of Our Lady, which came from Europe, is said to contain a reliquary with a hair strand of the Virgin Mary. In 1961, the church became the seat of the Diocese of Borongan, and Our Lady was made titular of the diocese. The feast of Our Lady is celebrated every 8th of September. On the Feast of the Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the people of Borongan celebrate the Padul-Ong festival where he festival commemorates the day they received the image of the Blessed Virgin.
The Filipino Catholic Laity and the propagation of the devotion at present
Though there were parishes that were dedicated to the Child Mary, the devotion was not that popular in the entire country. However, from the colonial period up to the modern times, the Filipino Catholic laity played an important part on the propagation of the devotion to the Child Mary in the country by commissioning images of the Child Mary for private devotions, expositions to different Marian Exhibits and foundations and Confraternities to support the propagation of the cultus of the Child Mary.
One of the pioneer propagator of the devotion in modern times was Rei Nicolas who commissioned a beautiful image of La Niña Maria from the renowned ecclesiastical artist Willy Layug in 1992 that graced some notable Marian exhibits in the country.
Another development to the devotion to the La Niña Maria was in year 2000 when the chapel of Our Lady of Remedies in Ligas, Malolos, Bulacan held its first Marian exhibit that features different images of the Blessed Virgin Mary from all over Bulacan and other parts of the country.
The main Festejada of the exhibit is the image of La Niña Maria de Ligas where the image depicts a joyful Child Mary extending her arms while she is standing on a serpent which alludes her Immaculate Conception. While the exhibit is ongoing, novena masses are being held in preparation for the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and on September 8, a procession of the Child Mary is held in honor of her Nativity.
One of the most recent developments to the devotion to the Child Mary in the Philippines is the foundation of the Confradia de La Niña Maria de Santa Isabel in 2013 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Sta. Isabel, Malolos, Bulacan. The Confradia was formed for the purpose of the propagation of the devotion to the Child Mary in the form of holding the bi-annual Marian Exhibit in the convento of the centuries old parish in Malolos, Bulacan and other devotions and novena masses to honor the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The beautiful image of La Niña Maria de Santa Isabel was commissioned by Catalina Dionisio vda de Domingo to Alberto Panganiban in 2014, a year after the foundation of the Confradia that will serve as the Festejada image every September 8.
The image was made of batikuling wood and stands at 75 centimeters in height. The encarna of the Niña was done in "Estefado" style. As the years passed by, additional accessories were added to the image from her embroidered cape, tassels, and other accessories as ex votos from previous Hermano Mayors of the recent years. There were three processions that took place during the Novenario days for the Feast of her birth, the first "Prusisyon ng Dapit" that starts from the house of the Hermano Mayor going to the Parish and another Dapit procession on the last day of the novena. The fiesta procession together with the images that were featured in the Marian exhibit caps the festivities.
With the recent developments on the devotion to the La Niña Maria in the country, numerous images and religious practices that surrounds the devotion increases over the years. However, as the images of the Infant and Child Mary increased in numbers, there were some concerns raised regarding the iconography of the Infant and Child Mary from the way she is vested, the objects that she is holding and wearing, the titles that were given to the image among others that criticisms sometimes rose that they would often comment that they are treating the image of the Child Mary as a doll, not a holy image which is something that should be avoided at all cost.
Since we got a glimpse of the early life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as seen by mystics that was mentioned earlier in this article, we should keep in mind that she lived the life of humility, simplicity, purity, mortification and obedience that is incomprehensible to today's standards and depictions of the Child Mary should be reflected on the life that she lived. Having this in mind, it can be suggested that an image of the Child Mary can be dressed in a simple yet dignified manner that would reflect on her way of life. Although some devotees would prefer to present the Child Mary in grand and royal fashion in line of her dignity as the Queen of Heaven and Earth. We have to keep in mind if the image will be fashioned this way, it must be done with restraint so that there will be a balance of her portrayal as a humble and holy child yet her dignity as the Queen of Heaven and Earth intact.
Now with regards to the manner of presentation of the image from holding different objects and presenting her based from her different attributes, as what the late Rei Nicolas would suggests, the Child Mary should only hold a sheaf of lilies, that symbolized her purity, (in some cases, roses takes place in lieu of the lilies), a book or a scroll since the Virgin did studied sacred writings of the Patriarchs and Prophets during her early years from her parents until her time of service in the Temple. For the Feast of the Presentation of Mary, the Virgin can hold a candle since by Jewish tradition, candles are held by the child or by her parents during the rite of the Presentation. It is strongly suggest that the image should not hold a rosary, a scapular, medals or other sacramentals since those sacred objects does not exist during her time and she would give them to different saints in the future through her appearances to several saints.
Also, it is discouraged to depict her as a younger version of her apparitions (e.g. Guadalupe, Lourdes, Fatima. etc) and some of her attributes (e.g. Mater Dolorosa) that she would later gain as she grows up and received her eternal and glorious reward for we need to remember that in depicting the Child Mary, she is depicted during the early years of her life on earth. The image of the Child Mary can sport a royal crown or crown of flowers and "doce estrellas" since these were the traditional attributes of the Virgin and it is a fact that there were images of the Child Mary given Canonical Coronation, like that in Senglea, Malta. On giving the title for the image, it can be suggested that the title must be as simple as "La Niña Maria" or any appropriate title that is related to her life events as a child or acceptable titles based from her attributes.
With regards to the Feasts related to the early years of the Blessed Virgin Mary that is kept in the current Liturgical Calendar; her birth on September 8, her naming on September 12 and her presentation on November 21, these feast days should not be overlooked and should treated with equal importance. These feast days the commemorates a few yet key events in the early life of the Blessed Virgin that foreshadows the life of Christ and also a way to honor God for his greatness out of his great love for us, he chose the Blessed Virgin Mary to be the Mother of our Redeemer.
On the images that will be used for the these Feasts, it is encouraged that for the Feast of her birth every 8th of September, the image of the Infant Maria should be utilized since we are celebrating the traditional date of her birth. Though for some cases, the Niña Maria image could be used if the image of the Infant Mary is unavailable or it is already the norm in some parishes in respect to the existing traditions of such parishes in the country.
For the Feast of her Holy Name and Presentation, this is where the the image of the Child Mary can be exposed for public veneration, most specifically on the Feast of her Presentation on November 21 for it was on this feast that according to tradition, she was a child when she was presented in the temple to serve and learn from the priests and elders and, in a way, a preparation for her participation in the plan of Salvation.
These suggestions was done in line with the recommendations form the Directory on popular Piety and the Liturgy, Paragraph 18 on the utilization of these images for public veneration which states that: "The use of sacred images is of major importance in the whole area of popular piety, since culturally and artistically, they assist the faithful in encountering the mysteries of the Christian faith (...) Here, the principles apply which govern the liturgical use of images of Christ, Our Lady, the angels and Saints." Also, the same paragraph expressed that "So as to ensure that the iconography used in sacred places is not left to private initiatives, those with responsibility for churches and oratories should safeguard the dignity, beauty and quality of those sacred images exposed for public veneration."
The future of the devotion
So what could be the future of the devotion of the Child Mary in the Philippines?
One way or another, with the rise of numerous Marian exhibits that are carefully curated, or otherwise, these expositions unconsciously helped on spreading the devotion to the Child Mary and this was solidified with the foundation of Confraternities and associations that aims to spread the devotion.
If we are looking on the recent developments on the devotion to the Child Mary, with a thorough research was done from the life of the Virgin in her younger years, the existing devotions to the Child Mary around the world which is one touch away for our own disposal, from the existing traditions in our own country and proper spiritual guidance from priests who knew much on Marian devotion, the devotion can stand the test of time and will gain more popularity and a strong devotional following.
We should always keep in mind that the veneration to the Child Mary is one of the ways of honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary who became the Mother of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Redeemer of the World. She even endorsed this devotion in her apparition in Mexico where she gave a promised great graces to those who honor her infancy which the faithful should not be taken for granted. By having the devotion to the Child Mary, we are also praising God for his works of sending His Son to the World through the Blessed Virgin Mary and the devotion to her challenge us to imitate her virtues that she practiced even in her childhood years. If we are able to imitate her virtues, this will please God and He in turn will grant us the necessary graces we need in our daily lives.
O La Niña Maria, Ipanalangin mo kami!
References:
Books and Articles;
"A Corollary Devotion: Maria Bambina"(2007), Retrieved on July 8, 2016 from https://www.fisheaters.com/childjesus.html.
Catholic Church., & International Committee on English in the Liturgy. (2003). "General instruction of the Roman missal." Washington, D.C: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
delos Reyes, Michael (2015), "The Jesuits & Filipino Marian Devotions" Retreived on September 7, 2016 from https://windhoveronline.wordpress.com/2015/07/17/the-jesuits-filipino-marian-devotions/.
"Devotion to the Holy Infant Mary" (2006), Retrieved on July 8, 2016 from http://home.earthlink.net/~mysticalrose/infant.html.
"Divina Infantita" (2008), Retrieved on September 1, 2016 from http://www.santisimavirgen.com.ar/divina_infantita.html.
"Fiesta La Niña Maria 2017: the 2017 Santa Isabel Marian Festivities" St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Sta. Isabel, Malolos, Bulacan.
"General Reshuffle: Diocese of San Pablo". The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Pablo. Retrieved on May 3, 2014 from https://web.archive.org/web/20140503185133/http://www.dioceseofsanpablo.com/gen-reshuffle-of-priests.html#.VDLqghZWiJU.
"Hoy Compartimos Una de las experiencias recibidas desde España: Viene de la Ciudad de Vigo en Galicia," (2010), Retreived on July 5, 2017 from https://proyectoburdeos.wordpress.com/page/3/.
Mangion, Fabian (2015), "Senglea’s statue of Maria Bambina" Retrieved on September 10, 2016 from https://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20150906/life-features/sengleas-statue-of-maria-bambina.583461.
"Padul-Ong Festivial" (2015), Retrieved on september 5, 2017 from https://lespagesdulivre.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/padul-ong-festival/.
Vitale, Rev. Francis (1938), "Father Mary Hannibal Di Francia : his life and works." Retrieved on September 5, 2016 from https://www.fdz.com.au/order/index.php.
Interviews:
Albrando, Josefa, Contributor, Idea of Sariaya
Dedace, Eric, Member, Local Government Unit, Sariaya, Quezon
de Leon, Joel Alexander, Member, Esculturas Religiosas en las Filipinas, Marikina City
The Philippines is known in the Catholic world as the "Pueblo Amante de Maria", a Spanish phrase which literally means "Bayang Sumisinta kay Maria", the People in love with Mary for the Filipino people have a very strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary since the Spanish period and it is proven to be resilient for centuries. For Filipinos, the images and its accompanying devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary such as the Lady of the Rosary, the Immaculate Conception, the Lady of Mount Carmel, Our Mother of Perpetual Help, and several images based from different apparitions and attributes gained much popularity over the centuries and their shrines became focal point of pilgrimages.
|An image of Niña Maria in procession in Malolos, Bulacan
But one cannot help but wonder, where it all started and why there is a sudden rise of the devotion to the Child Mary in the country and what would be the future of this growing devotion in our country and the effects and lessons that we get from this devotion. But first, we should have a glimpse on the early life of the Blessed Virigin Mary and an in depth study of this developing devotion to her childhood.
|Sts. Anne and Joachim, parents of the Blessed Virgin
Mary
Most of what we know about her childhood is based from apocryphal Gospel from the Protoevangelium of Saint James, written around A.D. 125 and centuries later through the mystical writings of notable mystics like St. Bridget of Sweden, Blessed Anne Katherina Emmerich and Venerable Maria de Agreda who were favored with the visions of her childhood. From these works, we were able to have a glimpse of the early life of the Blessed Virigin Mary.
All holy authors mentioned that her parents are Saints Joachim and Anne who were known to lived a holy life who were united by God and this union will be the prologue for the upcoming fulfillment of the plan of Salvation. However, as they aged, they were not able to have a child that they suffered much humiliation from the people for at that time, childlessness is considered as a punishment from God.
|The Nativity of Mary by Esteban Murillo
The Infant Mary became an incredible blessing to the holy couple that they constantly praised God for such extraordinary gift and a privilege to be chosen parents of the future Mother of the Redeemer. The infant did not cause much difficulty to her parents for she didn't cry to get attention and she looks at her parents with respect. As she grows, she grew in sanctity and humility that other parents wanted their children to imitate Mary and the Child Mary became friends with all children in her neighborhood. She lived in an incredible austere life that she shun fine clothing and anything that would cause vanity were would only prefer to wear a grayish blue robe, eat frugal meals and spending long hours on prayer and meditation.
|The Presentation of the Child Mary in the Temple
|The Child Mary
The devotion to the Childhood of Mary began with the celebrations of the three feasts dedicated to her infancy, her naming and her presentation in the temple. The Three feasts of the early years of the Blessed Virgin correspond in the Marian cycle with the first three feast of the cycle of feasts of Our Lord; namely, Christmas, the Holy name of Jesus and His Presentation in the Temple.
As Jesus is adored in His Divine Childhood, Mary is venerated in her childhood. The contemplation of the infancy of the woman chosen by God at the beginning of time to bring forth the Savior is an ancient practice; the Church celebrates her nativity every September 8th -- one of only three birthdays so honored, the other two being those of Jesus and St. John the Baptist. All of these were born without the stain of original sin -- with St. John having been filled with the Holy Ghost while in his mother's womb (Luke 1:13-17, 44) -- though only Jesus and Mary were conceived filled with grace.
|La Inmaculada Niña Maria of
Bro. Christoffer Denzell Aquino, SHMI
On the other hand, the Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary commemorates the day the Blessed Virgin was named a few days after her birth in accordance with the Jewish Law. The Feast was originated in Spain and was approved by the Holy See in 1513 then later extended to the whole Church by Pope Innocent XI in 1683 in thanksgiving to Our Lady for the Victory of John Sobleski, King of Poland, over the Turks, who were besieging Vienna and threatening the West.
The Feast of the Presentation of Mary that is celebrated every November 21 is very ancient, going back to the sixth century in the Eastern Orthodox Church and it is one of the thirteen Great Feasts of the Church, often depicted in icons. The Catholic Church, however, did not adopt it until the fourteenth century.
The devotion of the Saints
There were saints who were also ardent devotees of the Child Mary in the course of their lives. Some of most famous saints like the levitating Saint Joseph of Cupertino and the Twentieth Century Mystic Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina were known to own images of the Child Mary in their private oratories.
In the roster of the saints, two Founders of religious congregations were known for their devotion to the Child Mary, notably St. Hannibal Mary Di Francia of the Rogationist Order and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac of the Order of the Company of Mary.
Saint Hannibal Di Francia loved the child Mary with an ardent love and saw to it that in all his houses, she was venerated with special devotion since his childhood years in Sicily. At the hour of his death, the Blessed Lady wanted to give him a sign of her heavenly approval to the devotion. One morning, a few days before his death, his face suddenly lit up and he stared out a point in the room, exclaiming as though rapt: "Brother, look!… Look how beautiful she is! Look at the beautiful child Mary!…" And he remained engrossed in the sweet vision. But the day of the good and faithful servant was now over. St. Hannibal died on June 1, 1927 and was Canonized in 2004 by Pope St. John Paul II.
Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac was known for her active propagation to the devotion to the Child Mary by placing images of the Niña to schools that are administered by her religious congregation and held devotional activities like processions and other Marian devotions every November 21, the Feast of the Presentation of Mary since 1610 when she initiated this tradition in the first school opened in Bordeaux, France
To express gratitude to God for all that had been accomplished in spite of difficulties and for the students to offer their lives to the Lord through the intercession of Mary. It was Saint Jeanne’s wish that this feast be celebrated in all Company of Mary schools for all time and that it become a permanent tradition.
This tradition was carried over to Vigo, Spain and in Japan where the Company of Mary also established their schools in those countries. Saint Jeanne died in 1640 and was canonized in 1949 by Pope Pius XII.
There were saints who were also ardent devotees of the Child Mary in the course of their lives. Some of most famous saints like the levitating Saint Joseph of Cupertino and the Twentieth Century Mystic Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina were known to own images of the Child Mary in their private oratories.
|Saint Hannibal Mary di Francia
Saint Hannibal Di Francia loved the child Mary with an ardent love and saw to it that in all his houses, she was venerated with special devotion since his childhood years in Sicily. At the hour of his death, the Blessed Lady wanted to give him a sign of her heavenly approval to the devotion. One morning, a few days before his death, his face suddenly lit up and he stared out a point in the room, exclaiming as though rapt: "Brother, look!… Look how beautiful she is! Look at the beautiful child Mary!…" And he remained engrossed in the sweet vision. But the day of the good and faithful servant was now over. St. Hannibal died on June 1, 1927 and was Canonized in 2004 by Pope St. John Paul II.
|Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac
To express gratitude to God for all that had been accomplished in spite of difficulties and for the students to offer their lives to the Lord through the intercession of Mary. It was Saint Jeanne’s wish that this feast be celebrated in all Company of Mary schools for all time and that it become a permanent tradition.
This tradition was carried over to Vigo, Spain and in Japan where the Company of Mary also established their schools in those countries. Saint Jeanne died in 1640 and was canonized in 1949 by Pope Pius XII.
The devotion to the Child Mary became popular in Europe, most notably in Milan, Italy and in Malta. One of the most famous images of the Child Mary is the Maria Bambina of Milan, Italy – a wax image of the Infant Mary that is known for its miraculous character. A Franciscan nun made this statue of the Infant Virgin sometime before 1730. She later gave it to others until it reached to the Sisters of Charity in Lovere, Italy and was brought over to their mother house in Milan in 1876. By this time, the statue had become worn and gray. In 1884, one of the nuns, Sister Josephine Woinovich, suffered from paralysis in her feet and arms. At the same time, a devout novice named Guilia Macaro who was suffering from a serious condition which restricted her movement were both cured with the help of the miraculous image of the Maria Bambina. With the news of the miracle spread, the nuns noticed that the image was also suddenly transformed; it lost its old gray color and took on the color of living flesh, which it still has up to this day. The devotion to the Maria Bambina of Milan was spread through these miracles, and on May 31, 1904 the image received Canonical Coronation and pilgrims around the world flock her shrine in Milan and became the center of the devotion to the Child Mary in the world.
|Maria Bambina of Senglea, Malta
|La Niña Maria of Vigo, Spain
The devotion to the Child Mary also reached Spain, through the help of the Sisters of the Company of Mary, the much awaited festivities of November 21 - the Feast of the Presentation of Mary was the chosen day by the the Congregation to honor her childhood in the 1600s. Every November 21, a procession is held by the students, alumni and several Marian devotees in the area.
During the day, young students offer flowers to the Child Mary and the older ones would carry the "andas" where the image was placed and will wind the vicinity of the colegio and the some parts of Vigo. Once the procession was done, the people will sing the hymn "Celestial Niña” and a Holy Mass will follow afterwards. This moving tradition in Vigo shows the lasting devotion of the students and the people to the Child Mary.
Sometime in the Eighteenth Century, the devotion to the Child Mary was given a special approval from heaven through a little known apparition of the Blessed Virgin, known as La Divina Infantita, where she appeared to a Mexican religious as a Child. On January 6, 1840, the Feast of the Epiphany of Our Lord, Sister Magdalena de San José, a Franciscan Conceptionist sister, knelt before a nativity scene in her convent in Mexico City, contemplating the Christ Child in the manger. An inspiration came to her during her prayers that if there would be a similar devotion that will be accorded to the Child Mary. Suddenly, a lovely little girl appeared before her, dressed like a tiny princess and reclining in thin air Sister Magdalena immediately knew that this beautiful child was the Virgin Mary, appearing to her in the form of a baby. The Infant Mary spoke to her giving her promise to those who will have a devotion to her Childhood: "I will grant great graces to whoever honors me in my infancy".
The astonished nun went to the abbess and told her of her vision and her desire to promote devotion to little Mary. The abbess did not quite share Sister Magdalena’s excitement, so the devotion was not promoted right away. But Magdalena kept praying for God to bring it about. Eventually, Sister Magdalena did receive permission to ask a local sculptor to fashion a statue of the Infant Mary. Once she received the image she began to spread the devotion. Many people experienced miracles through the intercession of little Mary, but others questioned the suitability of such a devotion yet it after years of careful study, Pope Gregory XVI approved the devotion and even granted indulgences to those who practiced it in 1846.
The devotion to the Child Mary in the Phlippines was first introduced by the Spanish Missionaries in the country, however only as a part of the devotion to her mother Saint Anne where she is venerated particularly in her National Shrine in Hagonoy, Bulacan, Taguig City and Molo, Iloilo. These images of the Child Mary are often depicted as a child reading or holding a book, leaning or gazing to her mother.
|The original image of La Niña Maria
of Sariaya, Quezon in procession
Some years later, the devotion to the Child Mary would soon take the stage with the existence of the oldest known venerated image of the Child Mary in the country located in Sariaya, Quezon Province. This petite ivory image of La Niña Maria was owned by the rich spinster philanthropist Doña Margarita Rodriguez. The image is vested golden metal garment, and embellished with precious stones, a set jewels made of precious stones adorns the image.
The devotion to the Niña Maria in Sariaya was surrounded with much pomp and devotion that the fiesta for the Child Mary begins from September 12, the Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary and ends on September 15. the roving “Banda ng Musiko”, mostly from the lake shore towns of Laguna and Rizal provinces, were only hired from the "bisperas" on September 12th to the fiesta day itself on the 14th, after which they leave for their respective hometowns. By the 15th, people were already that tired and weary of all the frenzied preparations of the past few days but Doña Margarita Rodriguez had yet to pay traditional reverence to her beloved little lady.
It even had its own landholdings or “Bienes”, which saw to its maintenance and upkeep, particularly for its Feast day. Accordingly, it was only a wooden replica that was always included in the procession of September 13th and 14th , as the original image came out in all its finery and splendor only during its Fiesta of September 15th. Surrounding its carroza would be a retinue of loyal caretakers or the “Katiwala” who would see to the security and welfare of their beloved icon. By then, Doña Margarita had already hired two or so of the “Banda ng Musiko” to stay, roam around town, and provide rousing and lively music for the whole day.
|The Venerated image of La Niña Maria
of Sariaya, Quezon
Another traditional attraction of the Niña Maria Fiesta was the presence of an all-female choir during the Holy Mass, its members coming from the affluent families. Accordingly, they even trained and practiced by a professor or alumnus from different music schools in the country.. They wore lovely and appropriate custom-made dresses, same cut and in one tone, which complimented their beautiful and inspiring performance. During the procession, Doña Margarita would always be at the balcony of her old house along Calle Rizal, waiting for the procession to pass by, and where she beamed with satisfaction and reverence at the sight of it all thereafter. As the procession ended at the churchyard , the big fireworks display courtesy of the Chinese community of Sariaya would commence, capping up the three day festivities to the thrill and ultimate satisfaction of the townspeople.
Moreover, the wooden replica of the Ninya Maria was kept at the house of the good matriarch along Rizal street, which was hailed in town in the old days as the "Patroness of Safe childbirth". As such, pregnant women visit the house to light candles for the very purpose, and even if the "Ang Garita" as she was known was not in her house, the servants were accordingly instructed to let the pregnant faithful in to do as the old tradition bid them.
However, the tradition came to a halt when the house of Doña Margarita was caught on a devastating fire in 1951 and the whereabouts of the images were unknown yet a replica was soon commissioned.
Though the grand old fiesta tradition halted, the devotion never waned a church dedicated to the Niña Maria was established years later in Castañas, Sariaya, Quezon and as of this writing, the only parish in the Philippines dedicated to the Child Mary. In keeping of the old traditions of Sariaya, the fiesta is celebrated every September 12, the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary.
|The centuries old relief image of La Natividad de la Virgen
venerated in Pangil, Laguna
Aside from the famed devotion to Nuestra Señora de la O and Santo Niño de la O, Pangileños also developed a devotion to their titular patroness, Nuestra Señora de la Natividad where a relief image of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is venerated. The town of Pangil, Laguna was founded by Franciscan priests Padre Juan de Plasencia and Padre Diego de Oropesa in 1579 and was administered by the nearby Lumban due to lack of priests. The first church dedicated to the Nativity of Mary was built out of cane and a relief image of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin was installed for public veneration. In 1611, a stone church and convent was built under the direction of Father Gonzalo del Roble.
Restoration of the church's woodwork and improvement of the convent was done by Father Lucas Fernandez in 1711. The church was remodeled in 1749 to 1751 by Father Luis de Nambroca.
|The venerated image of Maria Bambina of
Marikina City
The first Mass in the village took place on September 3, 1697 in which was at that time a part of preparations for the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the devotion to her Infancy was fostered and a provisionary chapel was erected and the land was later donated by Gerardo Ozeta, the owner of the property as requested by the homeowners association in the village. The cornerstone for a permanent chapel was laid by Msgr. Jose B. Cruz and Father Henneken and was attended by the high officials of Marikina and the chapel was completed and later inaugurated in September 8, 1968 and was later became a parish in 1992.
|La Natividad de Nuestra Señora, Borongan, Samar
|La Niña Maria of +Mr. Rei Nicolas
Though there were parishes that were dedicated to the Child Mary, the devotion was not that popular in the entire country. However, from the colonial period up to the modern times, the Filipino Catholic laity played an important part on the propagation of the devotion to the Child Mary in the country by commissioning images of the Child Mary for private devotions, expositions to different Marian Exhibits and foundations and Confraternities to support the propagation of the cultus of the Child Mary.
Another development to the devotion to the La Niña Maria was in year 2000 when the chapel of Our Lady of Remedies in Ligas, Malolos, Bulacan held its first Marian exhibit that features different images of the Blessed Virgin Mary from all over Bulacan and other parts of the country.
|La Niña Maria de Ligas of Malolos, Bulacan
One of the most recent developments to the devotion to the Child Mary in the Philippines is the foundation of the Confradia de La Niña Maria de Santa Isabel in 2013 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Sta. Isabel, Malolos, Bulacan. The Confradia was formed for the purpose of the propagation of the devotion to the Child Mary in the form of holding the bi-annual Marian Exhibit in the convento of the centuries old parish in Malolos, Bulacan and other devotions and novena masses to honor the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The beautiful image of La Niña Maria de Santa Isabel was commissioned by Catalina Dionisio vda de Domingo to Alberto Panganiban in 2014, a year after the foundation of the Confradia that will serve as the Festejada image every September 8.
|La Niña Maria de Santa Isabel of Malolos, Bulacan
Some Recommendations on the devotion to the Child Mary
With the recent developments on the devotion to the La Niña Maria in the country, numerous images and religious practices that surrounds the devotion increases over the years. However, as the images of the Infant and Child Mary increased in numbers, there were some concerns raised regarding the iconography of the Infant and Child Mary from the way she is vested, the objects that she is holding and wearing, the titles that were given to the image among others that criticisms sometimes rose that they would often comment that they are treating the image of the Child Mary as a doll, not a holy image which is something that should be avoided at all cost.
|La Niña Maria of Yacat family
Now with regards to the manner of presentation of the image from holding different objects and presenting her based from her different attributes, as what the late Rei Nicolas would suggests, the Child Mary should only hold a sheaf of lilies, that symbolized her purity, (in some cases, roses takes place in lieu of the lilies), a book or a scroll since the Virgin did studied sacred writings of the Patriarchs and Prophets during her early years from her parents until her time of service in the Temple. For the Feast of the Presentation of Mary, the Virgin can hold a candle since by Jewish tradition, candles are held by the child or by her parents during the rite of the Presentation. It is strongly suggest that the image should not hold a rosary, a scapular, medals or other sacramentals since those sacred objects does not exist during her time and she would give them to different saints in the future through her appearances to several saints.
|La Niña Maria of Magsajo family
With regards to the Feasts related to the early years of the Blessed Virgin Mary that is kept in the current Liturgical Calendar; her birth on September 8, her naming on September 12 and her presentation on November 21, these feast days should not be overlooked and should treated with equal importance. These feast days the commemorates a few yet key events in the early life of the Blessed Virgin that foreshadows the life of Christ and also a way to honor God for his greatness out of his great love for us, he chose the Blessed Virgin Mary to be the Mother of our Redeemer.
|La Niña Maria of Dayrit Family
In this image, she is depicted on the day of her
Presentation in the temple
For the Feast of her Holy Name and Presentation, this is where the the image of the Child Mary can be exposed for public veneration, most specifically on the Feast of her Presentation on November 21 for it was on this feast that according to tradition, she was a child when she was presented in the temple to serve and learn from the priests and elders and, in a way, a preparation for her participation in the plan of Salvation.
These suggestions was done in line with the recommendations form the Directory on popular Piety and the Liturgy, Paragraph 18 on the utilization of these images for public veneration which states that: "The use of sacred images is of major importance in the whole area of popular piety, since culturally and artistically, they assist the faithful in encountering the mysteries of the Christian faith (...) Here, the principles apply which govern the liturgical use of images of Christ, Our Lady, the angels and Saints." Also, the same paragraph expressed that "So as to ensure that the iconography used in sacred places is not left to private initiatives, those with responsibility for churches and oratories should safeguard the dignity, beauty and quality of those sacred images exposed for public veneration."
|La Niña Maria of Miranda family
So what could be the future of the devotion of the Child Mary in the Philippines?
One way or another, with the rise of numerous Marian exhibits that are carefully curated, or otherwise, these expositions unconsciously helped on spreading the devotion to the Child Mary and this was solidified with the foundation of Confraternities and associations that aims to spread the devotion.
If we are looking on the recent developments on the devotion to the Child Mary, with a thorough research was done from the life of the Virgin in her younger years, the existing devotions to the Child Mary around the world which is one touch away for our own disposal, from the existing traditions in our own country and proper spiritual guidance from priests who knew much on Marian devotion, the devotion can stand the test of time and will gain more popularity and a strong devotional following.
We should always keep in mind that the veneration to the Child Mary is one of the ways of honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary who became the Mother of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Redeemer of the World. She even endorsed this devotion in her apparition in Mexico where she gave a promised great graces to those who honor her infancy which the faithful should not be taken for granted. By having the devotion to the Child Mary, we are also praising God for his works of sending His Son to the World through the Blessed Virgin Mary and the devotion to her challenge us to imitate her virtues that she practiced even in her childhood years. If we are able to imitate her virtues, this will please God and He in turn will grant us the necessary graces we need in our daily lives.
O La Niña Maria, Ipanalangin mo kami!
References:
Books and Articles;
"A Corollary Devotion: Maria Bambina"(2007), Retrieved on July 8, 2016 from https://www.fisheaters.com/childjesus.html.
Catholic Church., & International Committee on English in the Liturgy. (2003). "General instruction of the Roman missal." Washington, D.C: United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
delos Reyes, Michael (2015), "The Jesuits & Filipino Marian Devotions" Retreived on September 7, 2016 from https://windhoveronline.wordpress.com/2015/07/17/the-jesuits-filipino-marian-devotions/.
"Devotion to the Holy Infant Mary" (2006), Retrieved on July 8, 2016 from http://home.earthlink.net/~mysticalrose/infant.html.
"Divina Infantita" (2008), Retrieved on September 1, 2016 from http://www.santisimavirgen.com.ar/divina_infantita.html.
"Fiesta La Niña Maria 2017: the 2017 Santa Isabel Marian Festivities" St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Sta. Isabel, Malolos, Bulacan.
"General Reshuffle: Diocese of San Pablo". The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Pablo. Retrieved on May 3, 2014 from https://web.archive.org/web/20140503185133/http://www.dioceseofsanpablo.com/gen-reshuffle-of-priests.html#.VDLqghZWiJU.
"Hoy Compartimos Una de las experiencias recibidas desde España: Viene de la Ciudad de Vigo en Galicia," (2010), Retreived on July 5, 2017 from https://proyectoburdeos.wordpress.com/page/3/.
Mangion, Fabian (2015), "Senglea’s statue of Maria Bambina" Retrieved on September 10, 2016 from https://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20150906/life-features/sengleas-statue-of-maria-bambina.583461.
"Padul-Ong Festivial" (2015), Retrieved on september 5, 2017 from https://lespagesdulivre.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/padul-ong-festival/.
Vitale, Rev. Francis (1938), "Father Mary Hannibal Di Francia : his life and works." Retrieved on September 5, 2016 from https://www.fdz.com.au/order/index.php.
Interviews:
Albrando, Josefa, Contributor, Idea of Sariaya
Dedace, Eric, Member, Local Government Unit, Sariaya, Quezon
de Leon, Joel Alexander, Member, Esculturas Religiosas en las Filipinas, Marikina City
Enriquez, Rodel, Administrator. Esculturas Religiosas en las Filipinas, Marikina City
Litao, Mark, Member, Confradia de la Niña Maria de Santa Isabel, Malolos, Bulacan
Luna - Bitong, Gregoria, Contributor, Idea of Sariaya
Luna - Bitong, Gregoria, Contributor, Idea of Sariaya
Special thanks to Mr. Eric Dedace for the photos of La Niña Maria de Sariaya and to the owners of other photographs of the Child Mary that was utilized in this blogpost.
Esta Niña Angelical de los cielos escogida. Es la Reina concebida sin la culpa original.ReplyDelete
Divine Child Mary hath created myself as well as my world around me. I love Her very much, 'till my death I will praise Her, I want Her Holy Name to be remembered in all generations. O Maria Bambina, please, teach me to praise Thee! Teach me to honor Thee! Teach me to venerate Thee! Teach me to worship Thee! Teach me to be Thine slave for ever in eternity to thank Thee, to praise Thee in Thy Heavenly Kingdom!!!ReplyDelete